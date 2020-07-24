Cuba reports three new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported three new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,469 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Friday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up until 12 midnight Thursday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. This is the 12th consecutive day that there have been no deaths due to the coronavirus on the island. A total of 87 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2,341 patients have recovered — with two patients released from hospitalization during the day on Thursday.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba