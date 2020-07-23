USA: San Francisco calls for medical cooperation from Cuba

Foto: Radio Havana Cuba

The Board of Supervisors of the City and County of San Francisco, in the U.S. state of California, approved a resolution promoting medical and scientific collaboration with Cuba to fight against Covid-19, a diplomatic source reported today.

Prensa Latina news agency reports that the initiative also urges the US Congress to remove the restrictions on collaboration at a time of a global health emergency and calls for the suspension of the economic and travel sanctions that the blockade policy has imposed on the island.

With its resolution, the San Francisco government’s legislative body joined the calls for cooperation and the lifting of the blockade made inside and outside the United States, at a time when the White House’s hostility to the island is increasing.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned that instead of devoting themselves to promoting cooperation and encouraging a joint response against the pandemic, high-ranking officials of the State Department ‘dedicate their time to issuing statements of threat against governments which, in view of the drama of the pandemic, sovereignly choose to request health assistance from Cuba.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba