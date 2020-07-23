More than 5,000 Cubans stranded abroad have returned home

Photo: Radio Havana Cuba

More than 5,000 Cubans stranded abroad due to the Covid-19 pandemic have returned to the country, Ernesto Soberon, director-general of Consular Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

Meanwhile, more than 300 humanitarian flights have been carried out since regular air operations were suspended on March 24 due to the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, Cubana Airlines S.A. posted on Twitter.

The latest data also includes foreign tourists who were stranded in the country and the health personnel who traveled to more than 30 nations to fight the pandemic in Europe, America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Following health protocols to fight the pandemic, upon their arrival, travelers are transferred to isolation centers, where they remain for 14 days to rule out possible infection with the disease.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba