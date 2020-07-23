Jue. Jul 23rd, 2020

Cuba reports four new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

23 julio, 2020 Metropolitana Redaction

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported four new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,466 positive cases across the island.  

During his daily press briefing held Thursday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up until 12 midnight Wednesday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus.  

This is the eleventh consecutive day that there have been no deaths due to the coronavirus on the island.  A total of 87 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.  

To date, 2,339 patients have recovered — with 13 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Wednesday.
Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba

