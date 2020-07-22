Cuba´s Chief Epidemiologist acknowledged with CDR´s award

Photo: Taken from Radio Havana Cuba

Cuban President, Miguel Díaz-Canel, congratulated the director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Durán, on Tuesday, for receiving the Barrio 2020 award, granted by the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR), the island´s largest neighborhood organization in the country.

Dr. Duran is the visible face in the fight with the Covid-19 pandemic.

«Congratulations Durán,» Díaz-Canel wrote on Twitter referring to the recognition vested on the expert.

In an article titled A Big Prize for a Simple Man, Granma newspaper reviewed the moment in which the doctor was recognized by the CDR coordinator, Carlos Rafael Miranda, deputy coordinator Gerardo Hernández and the Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal.

The annual award given by the CDR seeks to acknowledge individuals, groups, and families who, through their work and example, demonstrate the unity of the Revolution and stand out for their community work and social contribution.

For more than four months now, Dr. Duran briefs Cubans every morning about the evolution of the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The island has reported more than 2,400 positive cases 87 deaths due to the pandemic.

Edited by Jorge Ruiz Miyares

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba