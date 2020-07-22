Mié. Jul 22nd, 2020

Cuba reports 13 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

22 julio, 2020 Metropolitana Redaction

Photo: Minsap

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported 13 new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,462 positive cases across the island.  

During his daily press briefing held Wednesday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up until 12 midnight Tuesday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus.  

This is the tenth consecutive day that there have been no deaths due to the coronavirus on the island.  A total of 87 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.  

To date, 2,326 patients have recovered — with 5 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Tuesday.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba

