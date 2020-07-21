Cuban doctors who fought COVID-19 in Turin return to Havana

Phto: Taken Radio Havana Cuba

The 38 collaborators of the Cuban medical brigade that for three months fought against the COVID-19 in Turin, region of Piedmont, Italy, have arrived back to Cuba.

At 4:58 p.m. this Monday, the plane that brought the specialists to Havana’s José Martí International Airport touched down. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomed the medical professionals back home via a remote video-conference.

In Italy, the members of the Henry Reeve contingent were seen off by the regional counselor Federico Perugini; the Cuban ambassador to Italy, José Carlos Rodríguez; the president of the National Association of Italian-Cuban Friendship; Irma Dioli, among other local representatives.

The head of the brigade, Dr. Julio Guerra, was distinguished as an honorary citizen of Turin.

During their stay in northern Italy, the doctors and nurses of the Caribbean nation carried out more than 5,000 treatments, around 29,000 procedures and nursing actions, and attended to more than 170 patients, reporting only one death among their patients.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba