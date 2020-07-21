Mar. Jul 21st, 2020

Cuba reports three new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported three new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,449 positive cases across the island.  

During his daily press briefing held Tuesday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up until 12 midnight Monday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus.  A total of 87 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.  

To date, 2,321 patients have recovered — with two patients released from hospitalization during the day on Monday.

