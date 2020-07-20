Cuban president congratulates children on their day

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, congratulated all the children of his country on the occasion of Children’s Day — celebrated every third Sunday of July.

On his Twitter account, the president shared the congratulations, along with materials published by the local press on the date.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, on the same social network, ratified the commitment of the Caribbean nation’s government to guaranteeing the rights of children and the free and creative development of their «personality, their aptitudes and capacities, as well as a full and happy life.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken Radio Havana Cuba