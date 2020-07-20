Cuba reports no new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were no new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,445 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Monday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up until 12 midnight Sunday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. This is the ninth consecutive day that there have been no deaths due to the coronavirus on the island. A total of 87 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2,319 patients have recovered — with 11 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Sunday.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba