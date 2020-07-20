Lun. Jul 20th, 2020

Cuba reports no new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

20 julio, 2020 Redacción Metropolitana

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were no new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,445 positive cases across the island.  

During his daily press briefing held Monday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up until 12 midnight Sunday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus.  This is the ninth consecutive day that there have been no deaths due to the coronavirus on the island.  A total of 87 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.  

To date, 2,319 patients have recovered — with 11 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Sunday.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba

Tags: ,

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

1 × dos =