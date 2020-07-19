Cuban president laments death of urban music artist El Dany

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed his condolences for the death of urban music artist Daniel Alejandro Muñoz, member of the duo Yomil (Roberto Hidalgo) and Dany.

«Sad news: ‘El Dany’, member of the Cuban duo «Yomil y el Dany», passed away. We regret his loss. Our condolences to family, friends and followers,» said the president through his profile on the social network Twitter.

The words of the Cuban head of state join the many expressions of condolences expressed by institutions and personalities from the country’s musical and cultural scene, as well as by followers and fans of the popular artist.

Muñoz, better known as El Dany in Cuban musical scene, died the day before from an acute cardiovascular condition, according to the Cuban Music Institute.

During his career he achieved great notoriety, being recognized with a number of awards and nominations in Cuban and foreign contests such as Lucas, Cubadisco, Billboard, among others.

El Dany, who was 31 years old when he died, was recently part of the cast of the song and video clip Música Vital, along with Omara Portuondo and the duo Buena Fe, whose members mourned his physical loss.

Since 2015, the urban music duo Yomil and el Dany have stood out on the Cuban stage for their unique sound, in which they mixed American reggaeton and rap, resulting in a genre known as ‘traptón’, of which they became pioneers.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba