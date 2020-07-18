Scientists from DR Congo and Cuba exchange on COVID-19

Scientists from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Cuba had a fruitful exchange of experiences in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Eva Yelina Silva, the Caribbean nation’s ambassador to the African country, said that in a cooperative and cordial dialogue via video-conference, they discussed the progress of research in the DRC for the adoption of a therapeutic plan for the disease.

The diplomat appreciated the interest of the Congolese professionals in knowing the practices of Cuba in the management of the epidemic.

Participating on the Cuban side were Miriela Gil Mena, director of international sales of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), and Dr. Hugo Nodarse Cuní, of the Clinical Research Department and manager of the product Heberón Alfa R (recombinant human interferon alpha 2b), from the same institute.

Dr. Gillian Martínez Donato, specialist in commercial management at the CIGB and responsible for biomedical projects, and the international sales director Ibis Portuondo Martínez also took part.

The Congolese delegation included the Honorary Rector of the University of Luumbashi and Senator of the Republic, Kaumba Lufunda, and Professor Michel Walaka Ekwalanga, a specialist in virology and immunology, who promoted the Bela contra la Covid-19 therapeutic plan and is a member of the National Scientific Commission assisting the government in the fight against the pandemic.

The DRC delegation also included Professor Philomene Lungu, expert in immuno-haematology and member of the aforementioned scientific commission, as well as deputies and representatives of the clinical research centre of the University of Lubumbashi, in Upper Katanga province.

According to the ambassador, the experts from the DRC were interested in hearing the criteria of the Antillean colleagues about the national therapeutic scheme, in obtaining information about the practices in Cuba and the development of biotechnological products now used in the fight against the pandemic.

The Congolese scientists and doctors repeatedly praised Cuba’s success in confronting COVID-19 and its solidarity with other nations, the ambassador reported.

In the diplomat’s opinion, this rapprochement between professionals in the scientific field made it possible to confirm «how positive sincere solidarity and the willingness to share knowledge for the benefit of the health and life of both peoples is.»

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba