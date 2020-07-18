Cuba reports only one new case of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours
The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there was only one new case detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,445 positive cases across the island.
During his daily press briefing held Saturday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up until 12 midnight Friday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. A total of 87 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.
To date, 2,304 patients have recovered — with four patients released from hospitalization during the day on Friday.
Edited by Ed Newman
Taken from Radio Havana Cuba