Díaz-Canel confirms confidence in Cuba’s triumph over adversity

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel confirmed his confidence in the triumph of the people over the difficulties in the international socioeconomic context, based on the application of the government’s strategy to face the post-COVID-19 crisis.

On his Twitter account, the president wrote: «Strength, Cuba. We will continue living, driving the economy and winning.» And he shared the material The Cuban Post-Covid-19 Strategy: The Government that Overcame the Pandemic is Preparing to Confront the Crisis, published in Cubadebate.

The day before, on Thursday, the Cuban government announced the implementation of several measures to strengthen the national economy in the midst of the current complex scenario, which in the case of Cuba adds the problems derived from the intensification of the U.S. blockade.

In an extraordinary session, the Council of Ministers approved the system of actions which focuses on the economic and social promotion of the country, based on the implementation of many of the elements approved in the National Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030.

According to an intervention by the head of state before the highest body of government, the new provisions are intended to collect the foreign exchange needed to continue ensuring the basic rights of the people and the growth of industry.

«We will focus on food production to achieve food sovereignty with a transformation in the Ministry of Agriculture, in the ways of marketing the products,» explained Díaz-Canel.

He added that the reordering of internal trade and the role of the socialist company is also being considered, as well as the increase of all production, giving a more relevant role to the internal market and the national industry.

Among other measures, the president advanced the sale in freely convertible currency of a group of medium and high range products, and the linking of more economic actors to the national market to supply retail sales.

Edited by Ed Newman

amss/Taken from Radio Havana Cuba