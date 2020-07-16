President of Cuba highlights peoples’ capacity to fight

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted the peoples’ capacity for struggle, evoking the thoughts of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

On his Twitter account, the Cuban president alluded to the words spoken by Fidel Castro at a ceremony to award diplomas to workers in the sugar sector with relevant results, on July 16, 1962.

«The peoples have a tremendous capacity for struggle. That is what the bourgeoisie does not know: where the sacrifice of the people comes from, what the revolutionary is capable of doing, how the revolutionary prepares themselves for anything,» the head of state quoted.

The historic leader of the Cuban Revolution then referred to the difficulties that make people strong, and pointed out that overcoming these is «a virtue of the heroic peoples, a virtue of the peoples who have the right to occupy a place in history» and that is the people of the Caribbean nation.

Diaz-Canel takes up this idea in an adverse context for the country, since the crisis generated by the COVID-19, which impacts worldwide on the economy and society, joins the effects of the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States.

In view of these circumstances, the President has reiterated on other occasions his confidence in the strength and unity of the Cuban people, which will allow them to move forward in unfavorable situations such as the current one.

