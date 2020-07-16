Jue. Jul 16th, 2020

Cuba reports two new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

16 julio, 2020 Redacción Metropolitana
Photo: web site of  Minsap

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were two new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,440 positive cases across the island.  

During his daily press briefing held Thursday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up until 12 midnight Wednesday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus.  A total of 87 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.  

To date, 2,285 patients have recovered — with eight patients released from hospitalization during the day on Wednesday.

