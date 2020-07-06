Díaz-Canel reaffirms that Cuba is going to Africa to save lives

Havana, July 6 (RHC)– Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel reaffirmed this Monday that his country is returning to Africa to save lives, in reference to the sending of three medical brigades to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

«Cuba doesn’t go to Africa… Cuba returns. We return to save lives and support our African brothers and sisters. #CubaSalvaVidas #SomosCuba #SomosSolidaridad https://t.co/gZFJaqMXmZ Via @Granma_Digital

Cuba announced over the weekend that more than one hundred health workers were going to three African countries: Sierra Leone (17), Equatorial Guinea (76) and Sao Tome and Principe (19).

The members of the Henry Reeve contingent, which specializes in dealing with natural disasters and serious epidemics, are joining another thirty brigades in countries in Europe, the Americas and Africa.