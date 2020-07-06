Cuba to adopt animal welfare policy this year

A new animal welfare policy is scheduled to be approved in Cuba next November, Yobani Gutierrez Ravelo, director general of the National Center for Animal Health.

The document deals with the welfare concept, which is more comprehensive than that of protection, since it considers the physical and mental state in relation to the conditions where animals live and die, he explained in an exclusive interview.



Although there are still certain regulations in the country regarding the treatment and care of animals, there was a demand from associations, producers and individuals for a document that joins all the criteria and at the same time fulfills a regulatory role, Gutierrez Ravelo stated.



Public policies, which aim to find solutions to different problems in society, constitute the conceptual framework from which legal regulations are developed in Cuba.

In this case, related to animal welfare, problems such as conditions in clinics and offices, physical abuse of both pets and working animals (cattle, horses) and non-compliance with biosecurity measures were diagnosed.



Gutierrez Ravelo praised the work of the specialists from the Ministry of Public Health who deal with zoonotic diseases and who are working to improve the conditions in which animals are kept in care centers.

Once the new regulations are approved, changes will be proposed to the penal code, as well as to other policies related to animal welfare, the official concluded.

odh/acn