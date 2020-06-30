WHO and PAHO praise effectiveness of Cuban health system in battle against pandemic

Through its representative in Cuba, the Pan American and World Health organizations praised the capacity and effectiveness of the island’s health system in the integral confrontation with COVID-19, through an intersectoral national plan, led by the Government of Cuba.

Speaking to Prensa Latina news agency, Peruvian epidemiologist José Moya highlighted the role played by the primary care network in the immediate identification of cases that began to test positive for the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, following the announcement of the first reports of patients in the country in March — a mobilization that he described as the basis for subsequent achievements in controlling the epidemic.

He mentioned that the application of PCR molecular tests, carried out in real time, to infected people and their contacts, as well as prevention and control measures, materialized in social isolation, satisfactorily contained the spread, and allowed work on epidemiological observation and medical treatment with the affected groups.

He particularly highlighted the role that the strategy of mass communications has meant in terms of behavior and management of the pandemic, through constant updating of the people, from the daily morning conferences offered by Dr. Francisco Durán, the frequent appearances of the Minister of Public Health José Angel Portal Miranda, and the permanent approach to the subject by President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

On behalf of both entities, which are leaders in health management at a continental and global level, their representative also recognized the meritorious and decisive role of Cuban Science and Technology, including universities, in the national articulation of the confrontation with COVID-19.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba