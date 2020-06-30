Cuba reports only one new case of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there was only one new case detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,341 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Tuesday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Monday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus. A total of 86 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2,214 patients have recovered — with three patients released from hospitalization during the day on Monday.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba