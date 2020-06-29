Cuban foreign minister to participate in ALBA-TCP Summit on COVID-19

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez will participate Monday in a summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) focused on the response to COVID-19.

The Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Rodrigo Malmierca, will also take part in the joint meeting of the 20th Political Council and the 10th Economic Council of the organization, which will be in virtual session.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the meeting will begin at 14:00, local time, and will be broadcast live on its Facebook account and Youtube channel. The main objective of the participants is to seek relief from the economic and social effects of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

The meeting is part of an agreement adopted during the High Level Conference on Economy, Finance and Trade in the framework of the COVID-19, held on June 10th.

Both ministerial councils will evaluate the proposals made by the ALBA-TCP countries and the special guests during the aforementioned Conference, in order to assess the ways of implementing the initiatives.

During that meeting, President Miguel Díaz-Canel reaffirmed Cuba’s willingness to cooperate with the countries of the Alliance to overcome together the new challenges posed by the pandemic.

Venezuela and Cuba are founding members of ALBA-TCP, which also includes Nicaragua, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Created on December 14, 2004, the Alliance has a Political Council composed of the foreign ministers of the member countries, whose main function is to advise the Presidential Council, to which all the leaders belong and which is the highest instance of deliberation, decision and political orientation.

The Economic Council is made up of ministers designated by each member country from the sectors of industry, economy, finance, trade, planning and development.

The latter constitutes a body for the coordination of strategies, policies and projects for the productive, agri-food, industrial, energy, commercial, financial and technological complementation of the member states.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba