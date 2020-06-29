Mar. Jun 30th, 2020

Cuba reports eight new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

29 junio, 2020 Redacción Metropolitana

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were eight new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,340 positive cases across the island.  

During his daily press briefing held Monday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Sunday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus.  A total of 86 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2,211 patients have recovered — with 10 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Sunday.

