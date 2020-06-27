Cuba’s agenda focuses on return to normalcy

The steps taken towards a three-phase return to normalcy in Cuba are the focus of the Caribbean country’s government agenda, as recovery advances throughout the territory except for the capital.

At the daily meeting to evaluate the development of the disease, headed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, it was reported the day before that the rate of patients recovering from the new coronavirus was 93.8 percent.

Public Health Minister José Ángel Portal said that 58 people had been confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Spain, representing 2.5 percent of the total.

However, the authorities insist on continuing the protocol for dealing with the disease, which includes actions such as active searches and identification of suspects and contacts of confirmed cases for isolation. Authorities are also considering how to carry out the summer activities, under strict compliance with health and hygiene measures in those provinces that have already established the first phase.

In addition, conditions in schools are being prepared for the resumption of the school year, with the challenge of finding solutions to maintain the necessary isolation in the classrooms.

Meanwhile, in the capital, work is being consolidated to reduce the epidemiological risk and begin the first phase, according to the deputy governor, Yanet Hernández. The parameters to be evaluated include the incidence rate, the reproductive index, active cases, the number of positives with a known source of infection in the last 15 days, and events of local transmission of the disease.

