Cuban foreign minister accuses U.S. of criminalizing international cooperation

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has accused the United States of criminalizing the international cooperation provided by the island to confront the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He (Donald Trump) is doing so for political reasons,” Rodríguez said on his Twitter account, explaining that “the White House has no interest in humanism or solidarity.”

“The U.S. government does not hesitate to damage the efforts of third countries in confronting the pandemic by attacking Cuba,” he added in his tweet.

This past week, Cuban authorities sent Henry Reeve medical brigades, specialized in confronting major epidemics, to Guinea Bissau, Martinique and Anguilla — the last two overseas territories of France and the United Kingdom, respectively.

This announcement coincides with the intense campaign of Donald Trump’s administration against the collaboration of the Caribbean nation’s health personnel in the world, alleging violations in their treatment.

In spite of this, numerous governments are asking for Cuba’s help to confront the pandemic, as evidenced by the departure of the new brigades.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Friday that the list on human trafficking in which Washington includes the island is “false, illegitimate and unilateral and meant that they blatantly confuse saving people with human trafficking.”

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Habana Cuba