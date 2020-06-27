Dom. Jun 28th, 2020

Cuba reports five new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

27 junio, 2020 Redacción Metropolitana
Photo: Taken from Radio Havana Cuba

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were five new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,330 positive cases across the island.  

During his daily press briefing held Saturday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Friday night — unfortunately, one patient died from the coronavirus.  A total of 86 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2,187 patients have recovered — with 7 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Friday.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba

Tags: , , , ,

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

2 × 3 =