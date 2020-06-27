Cuba reports five new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were five new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,330 positive cases across the island.

During his daily press briefing held Saturday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Friday night — unfortunately, one patient died from the coronavirus. A total of 86 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2,187 patients have recovered — with 7 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Friday.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba