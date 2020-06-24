Cuban solidarity and the example of Ernesto Che Guevara shine in Austria

The Austria-Cuba Friendship Association (OKG) highlighted the solidarity of the Caribbean nation with other countries and paid tribute to one of the main figures of the revolutionary process on the island — Ernesto Che Guevara.

At its headquarters in Vienna, OKG paid tribute to the Argentinean-Cuban guerrilla leader, on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of his birth and reaffirmed its support for Cuba.

Likewise, it recognized the efforts made by Cuba in the fight against COVID-19 and the support given to other nations, despite the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.

Chaired by Michael Wogerer, OKG promotes the campaign “We Help Cuba Help Others,” through which 20 thousand euros were raised, used to purchase reagents, pulmonary ventilators and other equipment — sent to the island to support actions against the new coronavirus.

The Cuban Ambassador to Austria, Loipa Sanchez, thanked the efforts made by the organization and the friendship shown towards her country. She also assured that the example of Che is always present in the daily life of Cuba, even more so when doctors like traveled to about thirty nations as part of the Henry Reeve brigades to fight the pandemic.

