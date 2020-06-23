First phase of the normalization process in Cuba is advancing steadily

The temporary working group for the prevention and control of COVID-19, led daily from the Palacio de la Revolucion by President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, approved the passage of the province of Matanzas to phase one of the first stage of the recovery — with which only the capital of the country remains to enter.

As detailed by the prime minister, the decision is effective from today, Wednesday, June 23rd in all municipalities of Matanzas. Thus, the western province joins the 14 other provinces of the island that have already entered, gradually, to the new normality.

Six days after Cuba decreed the first phase of the de-escalation, Matanzas managed to comply with the five indicators defined by the Ministry of Public Health. As reported in the official note from the Council of Ministers on June 18th, these are: the incidence rate, the reproductive index, active cases, the number of positive cases with a known source of infection in the last 15 days and the events of local transmission of the disease.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba