Cuban industry guarantees vital products despite COVID-19

Ministry of Industries Eloy Alvarez said on Monday that the sector guarantees vital products for the economy, which go to the sugarcane harvest, tourism and other economic sectors in the country.

Speaking on the Mesa Redonda (Round Table) radio and television program, the official noted that 157 companies and some 40 grassroots enterprises remain active.

The industry employs 76,000 workers, 56,000 of whom are working at present.

Regarding the measures taken in this first phase of post-Covid-19 recovery, Alvarez referred to wearing facemasks, using sodium hypochlorite for hygiene and following all procedures to fight the pandemic.

Among other actions in this phase, he mentioned those related to protection in dining halls, elevators and other labor means, as well as the implementation of telework and distance work.

Alvarez pointed out that the chemical industry is working steadily to supply prioritized products for the fields of education and tourism, among others.

The light industry is making facemasks, gowns, caps and other products that are necessary to confront the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is also making decorations and new range of products for the tourism sector, as well as articles of personal hygiene.

The minister also referred to other economic activities by the industry and its entrepreneurial groups for Recycling, Electronics, and Iron and Steel, which are providing maintenance to 131 ambulances and 201 elevators, as well as making bottles for medications and other products.

They are also repairing technological systems such as boilers, heaters and respirators.

Alvarez acknowledged the responsibility and discipline of all workers in the sector, and called to remain vigilant regarding the individual protection measures and those aimed at guaranteeing productive stability.

