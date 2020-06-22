Hero of Cuba appreciates solidarity of the people of Uruguay

The president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), Fernando González, thanked the Uruguayan people today for their solidarity and their spirit of struggle and unity, in a letter addressed to the Cuban Solidarity Movement, during a meeting at the diplomatic headquarters in Uruguay.

Fernando González, on the occasion of the recent 256th anniversary of the birth of the national and Latin Americanist hero José Gervasio Artigas, wrote: “Just as he thought of human beings centuries ago, he would have done so today without hesitation and would have defended the idea of a State in which its powers would be at the service of the majority.”

The letter was delivered to representatives of the Coordinating Committee for Support to the Cuban Revolution in Uruguay by mission officials Marco Cañizares and Adrián Romero.

In the name of this organization, Ernesto Etchepare evoked the emergence of the Uruguayan movement in support of the Cuban Revolution since 1960, and the accompaniment of his Embassy on two occasions when right-wing governments broke off diplomatic relations.

He also highlighted the presence of President Fidel Castro in a multitudinous act in the esplanade of the Municipality of Montevideo.

A few days ago, the Coordinating Committee sent a message to ICAP in support of the proposal to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban medical brigades of the Henry Reeve Contingent for their contribution to the global confrontation with COVID-19, with their actions in different parts of the world where their services were required with a sense of humanity and humility for the peoples.

Rossana Barbato, from the Communist Party of Uruguay, said that despite the criminal blockade, the Cuban people show solidarity and in the case of this country this is expressed in the young people who were professionally trained on the island and in Operation Miracle, which restored the sight of thousands of Uruguayans.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba