Cubans living in France repudiate proposal by U.S. senators against Cuban doctors

The Coordination of Cubans Residing in France has repudiated the intention of three U.S. senators to affect the island’s medical cooperation with other countries, a position it called “unseemly and political.”

In a statement signed by several organizations, the coordinator denounced the objective of Republicans Rick Scott (Florida), Marco Rubio (Florida) and Ted Cruz (Texas) to impose their cruel designs on the entire American continent and the rest of the world for electoral purposes, reports Prensa Latina news agency.

Last Wednesday, the senators presented a bill called “Stop the Profits of the Cuban Regime” to threaten the countries that benefit from the island’s health colaboration by accusing them of being accomplices of a supposed trafficking in human beings.

The Coordinating Committee described the congressmen, known for their aggressiveness and hatred of the island, as illusionists of the law and highlighted the humanist role played by the Caribbean nation in recent decades, with millions of lives saved around the planet thanks to their solidarity work.

“How can such an aggressive stance against a small nation subjected to a criminal blockade be justified? Do these senators consider the cost in human lives that the approval of their project would cause?”

According to Cubans living in France, the current health crisis at COVID-19 has demonstrated the effectiveness of the island’s health system and its internationalist solidarity, expressed by more than 2,500 professionals who traveled to some thirty countries to support the fight against the pandemic.

In their statement, they contrasted the situation of Cuba to that of the United States, where more than 120,000 have died so far from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, many of them victims of a health system guided by profit.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba