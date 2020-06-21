Diaz-Canel calls to consolidate positive results against COVID-19

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called to consolidate the positive results in the combat against Covid-19, especially in Havana and Matanzas, the only provinces that have not implemented the first recovery phase.

On Saturday, Cuban health authorities reported four Covid-19 cases, no deaths and 34 medical discharges, the lowest number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

This does not mean that it is final, but it is making a difference with the number of cases that we have been reported due to several events of local transmission in Havana, the president explained.

We have reported more discharges than admission for eight days; in the last 21 days we have only had to regret two deaths, said Diaz-Canel at the daily meeting of the temporary working group to confront the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the head of State, these cases are starting to make a difference and show that Cuba has the capacity to overcome the situation in Havana and Matanzas soon, and that those provinces will be able to start the recovery phase.

Diaz-Canel highlighted the results in the high number of surveys done nationwide, and called to work with more intensity and rigor in that direction.

He also urged to continue to strengthen the control measures with more demands, above all in the two provinces that are still fighting the pandemic, which will allow consolidating the results achieved so far.

