US attacks against Cuba’s medical cooperation repudiated

The proposal of three United States senators against the medical collaboration of Cuba violates the sovereign right of other countries to establish agreements with Cuba, stated the Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda in Washington, Ronald Sanders.

Sanders, who is also a representative to the Organization of American States, recalled that Cuban medical personnel made a great and beneficial difference in the ability of governments to handle Covid-19 and its spread.

‘It is not an exaggeration to say that without the Cuban staff, the health system of several Caribbean countries would have collapsed’, said Sanders, who is a principal member of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London as well as of the Massey College of the University of Toronto.

In an article published on the Caribbean News Global site, the official stressed that the Caribbean, just like the rest of the world, needs cooperation to improve the human condition and ‘what it does not need is coercion for political purposes.’

Sanders revealed that Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott (Florida) and Ted Cruz (Texas), authors of the project, divert requests for meetings from many Caribbean ambassadors and now propose to punish the countries of that region that receive assistance from Cuban medical personnel.

The text presented by these legislators intends for the State Department to identify the countries receiving Cuban medical missions as a factor to consider when writing the report on human trafficking around the world.

This proposal ignores the sovereignty of other countries to establish agreements with Cuba and despises international law and norms, ‘as if the rights of the States did not matter,’ said the ambassador.

Taken from Prensa Latina