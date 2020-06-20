Cuban president to meet with medical brigade returning from Italy

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel reported on Twitter he will meet on Saturday with members of the Henry Reeve’s medical brigade, after having complied with the quarantine after their return from Italy.

Upon the arrival in Cuba of this internationalist contingent in early June, the head of State welcomed the medical brigade, and regretted not to embrace each of the 52 healthcare professionals who served in the Italian region of Lombardy, epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic in that country.

The meeting will take place amid the tightening of the US campaign to discredit the solidarity work of Cuba, which provides assistance to some 25 nations affected by the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19 disease.

Three Republican senators presented a bill on Wednesday aimed at punishing countries that accept Cuban solidarity cooperation in health matters, present in 59 countries.

On Twitter, Diaz-Canel placed a link to an article published on Saturday by the Granma newspaper, in which Cuban essayist and journalist Enrique Ubieta highlights the humanitarian vocation that supports the training of Cuban healthcare workers and their prestige among the population.

Taken from Prensa Latina