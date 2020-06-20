Cuban expert advocates regional integration to alleviate Covid-19

Regional integration becomes a necessary tool to alleviate the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, declared a Cuban economic analyst.

The director of the National Institute for Economic Research, Alfredo Garcia, highlighted in statements to Prensa Latina that amidst the economic and social crisis brought by the epidemic, it is necessary to think about an integration stage in Latin America where man is the center of attention.

If Covid-19 has made one thing clear, it is that neoliberal models exchanged money for health, and that is a substantive difference from the policies of countries like Cuba that prioritize human care, he stressed.

One of the most important effects that we are seeing -in addition to the field of health care, of the sick and the deceased – is the issue of the economic crisis coupled with the pandemic, he said.

In the information that has been disclosed, everything points to the fact that the crisis that lies ahead is going to be deeper than the previous ones that the world has experienced so far, and this obviously implies a global challenge for both developed economies and developing ones, such as Cuba.

Garcia also recalled that there is already talk of a slowdown in the Gross Domestic Product of the Latin American region, which is thought to decrease by five percent, and there is prevailing unemployment and therefore also an increase in the poverty line throughout the region.

The panorama in the region and in the world is complex, he said, and in different forums of presidents and government leaders, the topic of the necessary cooperation and integration to get ahead in relation to facing the pandemic and seeking recovery has been raised.

The need for economic integration, to reinforce the economic alliance as one of the important palliatives to face the crisis to come was brought out during the most recent summit of the ALBA-TCP integration platform.

Taken from Prensa Latina