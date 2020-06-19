Diaz-Canel calls on U.S. senators to take care of COVID-19 victims

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel recommended that anti-Cuban senators take care of the sick and dead from the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

“Anti-Cuban senators insist on harming #Cuba with new legislative measures,” the Cuban president commented on his Twitter account when referring to the attempt by three legislators to punish countries that hire doctors from the Caribbean nation.

“Why don’t they deal with the more than 2 million 245,000 positive cases of the coronavirus and the more than 120,000 dead x (by) COVID-19 that’s hitting their country,” the president asked.

Senators Rick Scott, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz presented this Wednesday a bill called “Stop the Profits of the Cuban Regime” — calling on the State Department to identify the nations receiving medical missions as a factor to be taken into account when drafting the report on human trafficking in the world.

The aim of the three senators (Rubio and Cruz, of Cuban parents) is to stop the income that Cuba receives from its medical missions, which they say is about seven billion dollars a year.

The lawmakers indicated that the host countries of Cuban doctors will be exempt from the sanctions as long as they deposit the salaries directly to the professionals, make the contracts public and do not make additional payments to Cuba for their work.

Scott said Cuba “is now using the coronavirus pandemic to make profits at the expense of these doctors,” and claims that “any country that requests medical assistance from Cuba is supporting human trafficking.”

As part of requests from various governments, the Caribbean nation sent some 3,000 collaborators to 28 countries to confront the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In addition, Havana has 28,000 health workers in 59 countries.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba