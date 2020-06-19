Vie. Jun 19th, 2020

Cuba detects 10 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

19 junio, 2020

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 10 new cases detected of COVID-19, for a total of 2,305 positive cases across the island.  

During his daily press briefing held Friday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Thursday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus.  A total of 85 patients have died in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 2,037 patients have recovered — with 17 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Thursday.

