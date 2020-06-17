Díaz-Canel calls for greater responsibility before first phase of recovery

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has called on the Cuban people to behave responsibly when the country, with the exception of Havana and Matanzas provinces, enters the initial phase of the first stage of post-COVID-19 recovery on Thursday.

The announcement about the beginning of the new moment was made by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz during the meeting of the temporary working group for the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, which meets every afternoon from the Palace of the Revolution. It was announced that on Thursday, the measures reported by the Cuban government in the TV program Mesa Redonda, last June 11, will become effective.

“From that day on,” said Díaz-Canel, “we would enter the first stage of the recovery that we had announced and this implies a call, once again, for responsible behavior of the population, also in the provinces that are going to move to the first phase.”

Doing things right, he said, will allow us to move towards normality in the rest of the country, in a safer, more efficient, more consolidated way. This is going to generate new experiences of how we should work that step towards recovery.

“To the extent that we achieve greater responsibility in Havana and Matanzas,” the president stressed, “those provinces will then be able to enter the first phase.”

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba