Danny Glover highlights Cuban solidarity in the face of a coronavirus pandemic

“The solidarity built by Cuban internationalism is the kind of expression needed in communities everywhere,” noted renowned American actor Danny Glover as he addressed the Caribbean island’s medical collaboration.

In a web conference organized by the Cuban solidarity networks in the United States and Canada, the artist pointed out that the response given by Cuba to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the sending of medical brigades to more than twenty countries, began 60 years ago.

Glover referred in that sense to the Literacy Campaign undertaken after the triumph of the Cuban Revolution in 1959 and the development of other educational programs that trained the necessary human resources to develop the public health system of the Island.

The actor of such movies as “The Color Purple” and “Lethal Weapon” said that the Caribbean country has also devoted its efforts to training health professionals from other nations, and in particular mentioned the work of the Latin American School of Medicine, based in Havana.

He recalled his presence last year at a graduation of this high school, from which nearly 30,000 young people from more than 100 countries have graduated — including more than 200 Americans — “who are proud to have learned in Cuba and to be able to transfer those lessons to their communities.”

The activist is also one of the personalities supporting a worldwide campaign to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban doctors of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics.

Danny Glover said that all the successes of the Cuban health system and its international solidarity are possible thanks to the existence of a great political will.

That idea was supported by the Cuban ambassador to the United States, José Ramón Cabañas, who said that the Caribbean country considers health a human right, not a commodity that can be bought or sold, and therefore the government is committed to providing that service free of charge.

According to the diplomat, this is also expressed in Cuban medical collaboration at the international level, which is based on historical principles of the island. We are a giving people, and we will continue to give health,’ he said.

Cabañas also alluded to the great challenge represented by the blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba, which not only affects the people of Cuba, but also the American people, and highlighted the potential that collaboration between the two nations would have if that obstacle did not exist.

Both speakers spoke of the possibility of building a better future if nations work together, and Danny Glover stressed the importance of citizens building the international solidarity needed to save humanity.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba