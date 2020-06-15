Díaz-Canel highlights Fidel Castro’s calls for a just world order

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recalled this Monday the calls of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, for the foundation of a just, equitable and sustainable world order.

“Let’s unite, then, those who have always been excluded, to establish a just, equitable and sustainable world order,” the president recalled on his Twitter account.

“Let us preserve and put the United Nations at the service of the peoples. Let us defend peace. Let us fight for our rights, aware that nothing will be given to us for free,” said Fidel Castro in his message to the Second South Summit of the Group of 77 and China, held in Doha, Qatar, on June 15, 2005.

