Cuban and German parliamentarians to discuss solidarity and COVID-19

Deputies of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) of Cuba and members of the German legislature will meet virtually tomorrow to exchange on the international solidarity of the Caribbean nation in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Promoted by the parliamentary group of the Die Linke party, the legislators will discuss at 11:00 a.m., local time, about the socialist health policy and the results of Cuba in the confrontation of SARS-CoV-2 caused by COVID-19.

According to the ANPP, the left-wing Bundestang party said that the virtual meeting could serve as a learning experience. The German parliamentarians pointed out that while the United States “is tightening its blockade policy” against the Caribbean island, “the determined and efficient fight” against the disease is succeeding.

They said that this is due to the collective and coordinated efforts of the health system and the entire population. The parliamentary group of the Die Linke party pointed out that while health structures in highly developed countries are collapsing, the Antillean state is sending medical professionals to work in particularly affected regions of the world.

According to the source, the virtual meeting will also address the experiences of the solidarity brigades of the Henry Reeve Internationalist Contingent in Italy.

The Youtube channel and the ANPP’s Facebook page will broadcast the meeting in real time.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba