Italian group calls for Nobel Peace Prize for Henry Reeve Medical Contingent

The Socialist Homeland organization today joined the international campaign for the nomination of the Henry Reeve medical contingent for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Italian political group distributed on Facebook a moving audiovisual material about the solidarity work of Cuban health collaborators in different parts of the world, including the help given to Italy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctors not Bombs, a campaign for the Nobel Peace Prize for the Cuban medical brigades is the title of the five and a half minute audiovisual, which highlights the figures of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and Commander Ernesto Che Guevara.

“On the birthday of Ernesto Che Guevara, a doctor and guerrilla fighter who first traveled through Latin America curing the humble and dispossessed, we published our video in support of the worldwide campaign for the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban medical brigades Henry Reeve,” stated the declaration of Patria Socialista.

The action of Cuban doctors in more than 25 countries to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, it said, is only the latest chapter in a wonderful story that has seen the island’s medical personnel reach into “the darkest corners of the world,” as Fidel said, to bring health care to the peoples of this Earth.

Likewise, the political organization stressed that “hundreds of lives in our country have been saved by the intervention of Cuban medical brigades and that is also why we want to add our voice, with this video, to this international campaign.”



Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba