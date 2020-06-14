Cuban President congratulates Xi Jinping on his birthday

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, congratulated today through a message on his Twitter account, his counterpart and general secretary of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, who celebrates his 67th birthday on June 15th.

Receive, dear friend, our congratulations and the testimony of our highest consideration and appreciation,” wrote the head of state of the Antillean country in the social network.

Next September 28, Cuba and China will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of relations, which are in good health and are developing at the highest level.

Proof of this is the recent talks between Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in which they discussed cooperation in the battle against COVID-19.

During the telephone conversation, they also referred to the support of the Asian giant for the island in the face of U.S. aggressions and the program of joint activities to commemorate 60 years of diplomatic ties.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba