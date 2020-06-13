Egrem presents trova, jazz albums

The Cuban record and musical editions company EGREM released some of its latest musical productions, including works by percussionist Horacio Hernández and singer-songwriter Alberto Tosca.

As part of the Tempo Cubano initiative, Cuba’s oldest label made the album Fe (Faith) available to Cuban music lovers. A tribute to Tosca, who died in August 2018, the album features performances by some of the best exponents of Cuban trova music, among them Silvio Rodríguez, Pablo Milanés, Amaury Pérez and Carlos Varela.

“Italuba XV. Se me perdió la maleta” is the title of the other album released by EGREM this Friday to mark 15 years of work of percussionist Horacio Hernández with his group Italuba.

A Grammy-winning artist, Hernández, better known as “El Negro”, is considered one of the world’s best jazz drummers. He has either worked or collaborated with other Cuban and foreign jazz musicians and has taught in some of the most prestigious music schools around the world.

This is El Negro’s third album with Italuba, and his first released by a Cuban label. EGREM also released on Friday a musical video of Septeto Santiaguero, as well as a book by music researcher Oscar Oramas about the multi-award-winning ensemble.

Tempo Cubano is a platform launched jointly by the Cuban Ministry of Culture and the Cuban Music Institute aimed at making productions by EGREM available to Cuban music lovers on the island, as well as abroad.

The presentations of EGREM’s productions in the framework of Tempo Cubano take place between 2:00 pm and 3:30 pm (Cuban time) every Friday, streaming on social networks, the Facebook page of the Cuban Music Institute and the YouTube channel of the Ministry of the Culture in coordination with audiovisual producer Lía Videos.

