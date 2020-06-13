Cuban children and youth honor Ernesto Che Guevara in China 

Cuban children and youth in China paid tribute to the political legacy and the validity of Ernesto Che Guevara’s thought, on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of his birth.

During the event, the revolutionary, internationalist, anti-imperialist and humanist vocation of the Heroic Guerrilla, as he is known on the island, was highlighted, while his career since he left his native Argentina at the age of 23 was reviewed.

A statement issued in Beijing read: “Che always set the example and was tireless in battle (…) He repudiated interventionist actions by the United States and gave his life fighting against imperialism in Bolivia (…). His ideals and revolutionary ethics are more alive today than ever.”

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba