Cuba detects 5 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours

The National Director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported that there were 5 new cases detected of COVID-19, for an total of 2,238 positive cases across the island.  

During his daily press briefing held Saturday morning, Dr. Duran said that over the past 24 hours — up to 12 midnight Friday night — fortunately, no patients died from the coronavirus.  A total of 84 patients have died from COVID-19 in Cuba over the past several months.

To date, 1,923 patients have recovered — with 21 patients released from hospitalization during the day on Friday.

