Jue. Jun 11th, 2020

Cuban cartoonist grabs grand prix of anti-coronavirus international cartoon competition in China

11 junio, 2020 Redacción Metropolitana
Photo taken from Radio Havana Cuba

Cuban cartoonist and painter Arístides Hernández –better known as Ares— won the grand prix of the Young Cup “Longing for Spring” Anti-Coronavirus International Cartoon Competition (UYACC) in China.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Ares explained that cartoonists from around the world submitted over 7000 works, which were sent by e-mail to the Beijing-based jury.

Organizers said the aim of the competition was to stimulate the creation of art works that offer people hope amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Edited by Lena Valverde Jordi

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba

