Cuban cartoonist grabs grand prix of anti-coronavirus international cartoon competition in China

Cuban cartoonist and painter Arístides Hernández –better known as Ares— won the grand prix of the Young Cup “Longing for Spring” Anti-Coronavirus International Cartoon Competition (UYACC) in China.

In statements to Prensa Latina, Ares explained that cartoonists from around the world submitted over 7000 works, which were sent by e-mail to the Beijing-based jury.

Organizers said the aim of the competition was to stimulate the creation of art works that offer people hope amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Edited by Lena Valverde Jordi

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba