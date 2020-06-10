Council of Ministers discusses economic measures for post COVID-19 stage

The Council of Ministers is examining this Wednesday, in an extraordinary session, measures proposed by the Political Bureau of the Communist Party to advance in a first stage in the Cuban economic recovery after COVID-19.

Chaired by its First Secretary, Army General Raul Castro Ruz, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba met this Tuesday to analyze the proposals aimed at the post-COVID-19 recovery in the country, including a set of measures to be implemented in the three phases that the first stage of this gradual process has been conceived.

During the Political Bureau’s analysis, the work carried out by all our people was recognized, which has allowed us to successfully face the challenges posed by this epidemic. Likewise, it was reiterated that in the current and future circumstances, discipline and measures aimed at preventing the spread of the disease cannot be neglected.

