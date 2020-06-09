Díaz-Canel reiterates admiration and affection for Cuban doctors

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has reiterated his heartfelt admiration and infinite affection for doctors, whom he called “heroes in white coats.”

On his twitter account, the president stressed that 90 days have passed since the battle against COVID-19 began, in which the efforts of health professionals inside and outside the Caribbean nation have been decisive.

Referring to the 52 members of the Henry Reeve brigade who returned from Crema, in the Lombardy region of Italy, the president reaffirmed that they represent the victory of life over death. Díaz-Canel added that the Cuban medical professionals, who are serving their period of isolation in the La Pradera Health Center, represent the triumph of solidarity over selfishness.

“You have shown the world a truth that the enemies of Cuba have tried to silence or distort: the strength of Cuban medicine,” the president said in another message on the social network.

Welcoming them on Monday, via video conference, the Cuban president regretted not being able to embrace them due to the health measures adopted to contain the spread of the pandemic. We can only touch their hearts with words and tell them from the depths of our emotions: Thank you, he said, after sending them the greetings from Army General Raul Castro and other national leaders.

Díaz-Canel expressed the pride of the Cuban people for the proposal of organizations and personalities from around the world to award the Henry Reeve Brigade the Nobel Peace Prize.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba