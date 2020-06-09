Cuban foreign minister points to successful fight against COVID-19

The Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, highlighted that his country is maintaining a successful confrontation with COVID-19, by counting 10 days in a row without deaths.

The foreign minister stressed on his Twitter account that currently only two local broadcast events remain open, which is a reflection of the commitment of the people and institutions to comply with government measures. The success belongs to everyone, said Bruno Rodríguez, who added that the responsibility also belongs to society.

Cuba reported during the day another five cases of the new coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of people diagnosed to 2,205, with 83 deaths. Currently, 515 patients are in hospitals for clinical epidemiological surveillance, said Dr. Francisco Duran, the National Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, while another 607 are being monitored at home.

