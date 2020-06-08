Cuban president congratulates legal workers

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated the island’s legal workers on their day. On his Twitter account, the Cuban leader noted that June 8th was chosen as the Day of the Legal Worker because on the same date in 1865, the independence leader Ignacio Agramonte discussed his thesis for his law degree at the University of Havana.

The President of the People’s Supreme Court, Rubén Remigio Ferro, in an interview with the daily newspaper Granma, affirmed that the provision of justice and access to it, even in exceptional situations, should not be stopped, since these are vital services for the population, which are based on the respect and protection of their guarantees and rights.

However, he clarified that the justice system adapted its procedures to the health situation on the island because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Priority has been given, for example, to the attention of those cases in which the accused are in provisional detention, always ensuring compliance with all the measures of hygiene and social distancing,” said Ferro.

Regarding errors in the administration of justice, the director said that people have the possibility of appealing against any sanction. In addition, justice also has its review mechanisms to be able to amend any wrongdoing, he continued.

“In this, and at all times, sensitivity must also guide the administration of justice. And in Cuba, that act, in keeping with the very essence of the Revolution and the society it represents, must first take into account values such as dignity and humanism,” he stressed.

Edited by Ed Newman

Taken from Radio Havana Cuba